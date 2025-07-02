Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Thryv worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Thryv by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,976.20. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

