Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

