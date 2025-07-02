AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 160,899 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered AB Volvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 billion. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

