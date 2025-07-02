Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.600-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STZ stock opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -326.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Constellation Brands stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

