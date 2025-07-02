Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

