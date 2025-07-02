Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 23,008 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TechTarget by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Wall Street Zen raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

