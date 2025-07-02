768 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $421.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $425.68. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

