Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

