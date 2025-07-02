Swmg LLC Sells 23,011 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Swmg LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

