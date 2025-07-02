Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is TLW Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises approximately 6.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 20.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Crocs by 43.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

