Swmg LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $435.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $448.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.13.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

