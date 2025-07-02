Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 140,010 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.37% of Western Midstream Partners worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WES shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

