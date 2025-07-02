Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 30,407 shares.The stock last traded at $99.52 and had previously closed at $100.60.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $345.84 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

