42,115 Shares in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,606.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MeiraGTx stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.13). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 241.05% and a negative net margin of 484.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,969.22. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 882,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,964. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGTX

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.