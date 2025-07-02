Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Trading 6.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 359,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,157,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.