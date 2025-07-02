City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 4,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

City Developments Trading Down 2.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.01.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

