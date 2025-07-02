Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,419,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 84,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

