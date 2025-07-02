Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 213,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 125,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

