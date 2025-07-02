Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 944,668 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944,668 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TrueCar by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 170,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Price Performance

TrueCar stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.15. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

