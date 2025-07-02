Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.01 and last traded at $74.41. 55,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 199,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 30.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,460.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after buying an additional 52,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,737,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

