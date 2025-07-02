Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.30. 228,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 496,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $824.81 million, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $101,298.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,976.85. The trade was a 13.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,261,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,024.46. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,896 shares of company stock worth $270,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $357,018,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,480,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,430 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Georgetown University lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 3,325,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,637.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 471,474 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

