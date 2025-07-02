New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,635 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 8.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of AutoZone worth $179,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,840,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,716.20 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,801.49 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,698.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,538.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

