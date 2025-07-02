Head to Head Review: Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) vs. MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Brands and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands -255.14% -13.93% -8.30% MINISO Group 13.85% 24.23% 12.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcel Brands and MINISO Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands $8.26 million 0.55 -$22.40 million ($7.98) -0.24 MINISO Group $2.33 billion 2.43 $364.10 million $1.11 16.32

MINISO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands. Xcel Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MINISO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Xcel Brands has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MINISO Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xcel Brands and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 MINISO Group 1 2 3 2 2.75

MINISO Group has a consensus target price of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Xcel Brands on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets its brands through www.isaacmizrahi.com; www.halston.com; www.judithripka.com; www.cwonder.com; www.lorigoldstein.com; and www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

