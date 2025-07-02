Coastline Trust Co Sells 7,485 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

