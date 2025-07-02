Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RGTI
Rigetti Computing Trading Up 3.7%
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Aeva & Mobileye: LiDAR Stocks Powering the Autonomous Revolution
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Capitalize on Volatility: 3 Finance Stocks Thriving in 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dan Ives’ Bold $5 Trillion Forecast for Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.