Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

RGTI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

