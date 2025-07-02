Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) versus Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Head to Head Comparison

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Thor Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Thor Industries pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patrick Industries pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Thor Industries has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Patrick Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Thor Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Thor Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $10.04 billion 0.49 $265.31 million $4.17 22.09 Patrick Industries $3.72 billion 0.86 $138.40 million $4.17 23.00

This table compares Thor Industries and Patrick Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Thor Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61% Patrick Industries 3.74% 12.90% 4.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Thor Industries and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 1 7 2 0 2.10 Patrick Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67

Thor Industries presently has a consensus target price of $87.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $96.42, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Thor Industries.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Thor Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. Patrick Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

