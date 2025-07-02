Head to Head Survey: Redwire (RDW) & Its Competitors

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Redwire to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Redwire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Redwire alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Redwire and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 2 5 0 2.71 Redwire Competitors 392 2129 3303 120 2.53

Profitability

Redwire presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Redwire and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -39.31% N/A -16.63% Redwire Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Volatility and Risk

Redwire has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwire and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $304.10 million -$114.32 million -6.75 Redwire Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.51

Redwire’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Redwire rivals beat Redwire on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.