Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,296 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

PYLD opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

