Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21,362.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

