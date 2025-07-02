3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,516 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of 3M worth $42,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.0%

3M stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.