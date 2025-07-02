LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $46,000 Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 177.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

