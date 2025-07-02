FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

