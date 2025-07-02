FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

