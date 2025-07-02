Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

VLPNY stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

