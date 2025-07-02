Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

