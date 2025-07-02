McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.5% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $251.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

