Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $210.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

