CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get CSX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $4,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.