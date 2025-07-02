JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 51.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QFIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Qifu Technology Trading Down 0.9%
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,550,000 after buying an additional 648,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,901,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,573 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 258,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
