Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $114.11 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,200 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.76% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $114,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.0%

KWEB stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

