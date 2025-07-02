Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $224.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.