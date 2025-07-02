30,000 Shares in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Purchased by North of South Capital LLP

North of South Capital LLP purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. BBVA Banco Frances comprises approximately 0.1% of North of South Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 89.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 43.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 42.0% in the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.19. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.69 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

