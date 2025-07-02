Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

