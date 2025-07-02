Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 1,330 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

