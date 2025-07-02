North of South Capital LLP Has $51.28 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

North of South Capital LLP decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,610 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 5.7% of North of South Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North of South Capital LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Baidu worth $51,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 19,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $13,964,000.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

