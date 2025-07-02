Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Boosted by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.