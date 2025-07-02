SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $54,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SSNC opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.
In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
