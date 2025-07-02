Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,815 Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.