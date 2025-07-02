Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $740,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

