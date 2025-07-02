Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 198 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $297.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.